Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason A. Kerr and Stephanie L. Lund, both of Spokane.

Glenda S. Tucker and Tara D. Burris, both of Spokane.

Christopher E. Cochrane and Vanessa A. Reynaga, both of Spokane.

Marcus L. Mathews and Kathryn M. Fairbanks, both of Spokane.

Deven J. Miles and Sheena A. M. Springer, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. Driesbach, of Chattaroy, and Donna J. Lindsay, of Spokane.

Meharena B. Zeresenai and Fanus T. Beraki, both of Spokane.

Zackery S. Heck and Stian G. Iverson, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert M. Jopson and Colleen A. McElroy, both of Spokane.

Bryan S. Odell and Cara N. Reeves, both of Spokane.

John F. McClelland and Shayla L. Covington, both of St. Regis, Montana.

Emily J. Austin and Cindy G. M. Gonzalez, both of Spokane.

Zachary N. Cleve and Erin E. Allsup, both of Post Falls.

Lance W. Schmidt and Jodi M. Crane, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert Milliron v. Brian Morgan, restitution of premises.

Home Investment Capital LLC v. Brian J. Larson, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Carlos Rivera, money claimed owed.

Arrowleaf Village Apartments v. Rachel Dries, restitution of premises.

Main Street Industrial Park LLC v. Rehistoric Wood Products LLC, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Jaedyn Rollins, restitution of premises.

Dannica Hanson v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company, complaint.

Landon King v. Subaru of America, breach of implied warranty, violation of dealers and manufacturers act, violation of consumer protection act and breach of contract.

Meredith Morrow-Okon v. State of WA, Elson Floyd College of Medicine at WSU, Danny Terguchi, et al., complaint for damages from sexual discrimination and negligence.

Iosif Ishutin v. Aidee Siordia, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates v. Mark Reyes, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Dawn McGuffin, restitution of premises.

Ella B. Donahoe v. Travis Doe, seeking quiet title.

Michael Breien v. Brian Seagren, restitution of premises.

David Sun v. Penny Beasley, restitution of premises.

Brittany Weinstein v. Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Rhoene Jessup, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Diana Duncan, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Mila Wasicek, money claimed owed.

Keith Geschke v. Robert Davis, seeking quiet title.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Woodrow Bearchild, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Graham, Loran and Kjirstin

Schmidt, Ernst A., II and Josette M.

Black-Schwartze, Monique and Schwartze, Nathaniel J.

Kleinknecht, William L. and Kathrine V. H.

Nelson, April L. and Ripley, Christopher P.

Goodlake, Jamie L. and Nathan P.

Marriages decreed invalid

Pearson Muhammed, Nazeerah M. and Stratton, River E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nicholas M. Villa, 33; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Douglas M. Shudarek, 31; $943.19 of restitution, 36.75 months in prison, 36.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, residential burglary, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Elijah S. Terril, 25; three months in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christopher J. McNutt, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on certificate of title.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Diandre R. Johnson, 25; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Demi N. Havermann, 29; $950 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Don M. Packard, 36; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Davion J. Schauman, 25; 150 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license, theft and resisting arrest.

Christopher D. Schneider, 28; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Mark D. Spring, 42; 45 days in jail, theft.

Andrew C. Stewart, 35; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Nikolas M. Thilmony, 32; 36 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Robert D. Wadzuk, 53; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Christopher R. Walker, 29; 15 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Jeremy O. White, 32; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.