Stream on Demand: Daniel Craig’s farewell in ‘No Time to Die’

In “No Time to Die” (2021, PG-13), Daniel Craig’s James Bond comes out of retirement to stop a megalomaniacal villain (Rami Malek) who plots world domination from his own private island. It’s a farewell to Craig that sets a personal story against impressive action set pieces, spectacular locations, and great Bond gadgets. (Prime Video)

The violent and surreal Viking adventure “The Northman” (2022, R) stars Alexander Skarsgard as the Viking prince on a mission of revenge against the man (Claes Bang) who murdered his father and usurped the throne. Filmmaker Robert Eggers draws from the ancient Danish tale that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Streaming on Peacock, available on VOD, on DVD and at Redbox.

Oscar Isaac is “The Card Counter” (2021, R) in Paul Schrader’s drama of a professional gambler whose emotional remove from the world is punctured when he befriends a troubled boy (Tye Sheridan) and falls for a gambling professional (Tiffany Haddish). The quiet but powerful drama explores guilt and responsibility in the aftermath of Abu Ghraib. (HBO Max)

“Ms. Marvel: Season 1” (TV-14), the latest entry in the MCU, features Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who grows up in Jersey City with a love of superheroes and videogames and then acquires superpowers of her own. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

French filmmaker Olivier Assayas reworks his own 1996 film with the limited series “Irma Vep” (TV-MA, with subtitles), a multilingual satire of show business and moviemaking starring Alicia Vikander. New episodes on Mondays. (HBO Max)

The sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” (TV-MA) finds Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) guiding the Shelby crime family through the 1930s as prohibition ends and British Fascism is on the rise. (Netflix)

Classic picks: Criterion Channel celebrates “100 Years of Judy Garland” during her birthday month with 12 of her most memorable films, including the musicals “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) and “The Pirate” (1948) and the touching romantic drama “The Clock” (1945), all directed by her then-husband Vincente Minnelli. (Criterion Channel)

Adam Sandler takes a dramatic role as an NBA scout who takes a chance with a Spanish street baller (Juancho Hernangomez) in “Hustle” (2022, R).

The romantic fantasy “First Kill: Season 1” (2022, TV-MA) stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis as star-crossed lovers: one is a vampire, the other a vampire hunter.

The documentary “The Janes” (2022, TV-14) profiles the women’s group that assisted in providing safe, affordable, illegal abortions before the “Roe v. Wade” ruling.

A third incarnation of “Queer as Folk: Season 1” (TV-MA), about the lives and culture of a group of young gay men, stars Fin Argus, CG, and Jesse James Keitel. You can also stream the original British “Queer as Folk: Complete Series” (TV-MA). (Peacock)

The limited series crime drama “The Barking Murders” (not rated) stars Stephen Merchant as real life killer Stephen Port, who murdered four young gay men in London between 2014 and 2015. (BritBox)

