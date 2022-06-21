Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David N. Speight v. Corey A. Hall, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Christina Simonds, restitution of premises.

Chochan Kaylon LLC v. Triple Win LLC, restitution of premises.

Doreen Fletcher v. Jeremiah R. Ochs, seeking quiet title.

Coast National Insurance Co. v. Avista Co., property damages.

John Gonzalez v. Mindy Hernandez, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Littlejohn Renovations LLC, money claimed owed.

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Em Contracting LLC, money claimed owed.

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Exclusive Interiors Painting Contractor LLC, money claimed owed.

Douglas J. Hansen v. Shaun T. McGinnis, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

CLY Properties LLC v. James Creighton, restitution of premises.

Larry Ellifritz v. Barefoote Concrete Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rudolph, Heather C. and Travis A.

Stockham, Audrey L. and Mullins, Christopher W.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Adam S. Bauch, 33; one day in jail, theft and making or having burglar tools.

Jeffrey E. Bauman, 33; 16 days in jail, theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mariah K. Martin, 27; 16 days in jail, harassment.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Edward D. Ramsey, 31; eight days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Kyle A. Swanson, 32; 16 days in jail, theft.

Jacob X. Wallwork, 28; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Bryce A. Everard, 27; $750 fine, 36 days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Joshie Benjamin, 22; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Isaac L. Davis, 37; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, four counts of no-contact order violation.

Todd R. Reeseman, 43; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Noah R. Anderson-Jones, 24; 40 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Dustin L. Conklin, 30; 27 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Dustin J. Eden, 27; 179 days in jail with credit given for 179 days served, no-contact order violation.

Jared D. Graf, 29; 64 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Vincent W. P. McCallum, 10 days in jail, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Ronald J. Ray, 50; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, second-degree reckless burning.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Matthew P. Beckman, 34; 34 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Jermaine J. Campbell, 24; 42 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no-contact order violation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Andrew M. Kemp, 32; 28 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Patricia L. Manning, 40; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, disorderly conduct.

Corey L. O’Connor, 32; 37 days in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree attempted theft.

Devon B. Picard, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brian A. Wood, 53; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.