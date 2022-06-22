Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., June 22, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Curtis S. Jones and Sarah C. Burton, both of Spokane.
Zachary J. Mayer and Jennifer D. Dullanty, both of Spokane.
Vaughn-Isaac E. Astudillo and Cassidy C. Hansen, both of Spokane.
Anthony E. J. Frazier and Taylar R. Larue, both of Spokane Valley.
Benjamin M. McKinnis and Danielle M. Ralston, both of Spokane.
Andrew J. Jackson and Haley N. McCarthy, both of Spokane.
Todd M. Book and Jessica N. Yarnell, both of Ford.
Ryan M. Erks and Brittany S. Diemert, both of Spokane.
Jared P. Harper and Sydnee M. Rud, both of Rathdrum.
Skyler J. Piper and Sydney A. Gratama, both of Spokane.
Troy M. Nolden and Chrissy A. Huotari, both of Spokane.
Joseph M. Muriungi and Gabrielle V. Rose, both of Spokane.
Levi J. Evans and Katherine L. Sullivan, both of Spokane.
Spencer J. Cole and Samantha M. Falcone, both of Spokane Valley.
John C. Mallon and Allison E. Edwards, both of Spokane.
Rhean M. Perkins and Estenys C. Delvalle, both of Spokane.
Hunter D. Liberg, of Spokane, and McCall W. Skay, of Spokane Valley.
Arlington W. Richards and Candida R. Coleman, both of Spokane.
Ronga S. Henguva and Monalisa Nganyone, both of Spokane.
Brian M. Davis and Taisia Moga, both of Mead.
Henry M. Nelson and Haley M. Del Campo, both of Elk.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Tomsha, Laurel A. and Graves, Todd W.
Poblete, Amber and Edward De La C., Jr.
Caldwell, Kyle J. and Jacqueline M.
Tschirgi, Brittany R. and John W.
Wilson, Tyler J. and Kailey S.
Swayne, Jerome M. and Deborah K.
Jones, Susan R. and Steven W.
Whitsett, Karissa C. and Taylor D.
Admire, Toni and Niles, Terrance
Isnhower, Bryson and Sarah
Remington, Steven M. and Jodi L.
Nelson, Jodie M. and John B.
Matusik, Julia H. and Jacob D.
Cassman, Robert M. and Sonderman, Kimberley R.
Carlton, Emily and Robinette, Joseph
Olson, Deahna G. and Richard D.
Jeffries, John A. and Tina M.
Bailey, Melissa S. and Brian E.
Simbler, Melissa D. and Evan M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Dale J. Cusick, 32; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Harley D. McDonald, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree operating with a suspended license.
Victoria N. Brown, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.
Judge Michael P. Price
Chance J. Bunting, 26; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Kevin A. Goss, 45; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Dennis P. McElyea, 39; 116 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a firearm, residential burglary and four counts of violation of order.
Judge Tony Hazel
Jeremy E. Burris, 43; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months in probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Joseph A. Bowers, 42; 76 days in jail, malicious mischief property.
Chaloemphon Chimphalee, 32; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.
Susan D. Grenfell, 36; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Todd L. Johnson, 48; 32 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Benjamin C. L. Kelly, 40; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Carryl A. Robinson, 56; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Charles T. Smith, 31; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
