What’s Worth Watching: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Westworld,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Chloe,’ ‘Baymax!’

By Stephanie Hammett The Spokesman-Review

First up this week, we return to Hawkins, Indiana, with the cast of “Stranger Things” in the final chapters of the first part of its fourth season. Then it’s on to “Westworld” to watch the park’s AI “hosts” enter a “new world.”

Next we have a light-hearted murder mystery’s return in “Only Murders in the Building,” followed by another, much less lighthearted, “Chloe.”

And finally, a show from Disney+ for the whole family. The titular character of “Baymax!” charmed audiences in “Big Hero 6” in 2014 and now returns to do the same in his own series.

‘Stranger Things’ (2022)

A group of friends finds their world turned “upside-down” as a series of Dungeons & Dragons-esque monsters start to ravage their small, 1980s Indiana town. The final two chapters of “Stranger Things” Season 4, Part 1, are now available on Netflix.

‘Westworld’ (2022)

In the not too distant future, the latest in luxury recreation is a wild west theme park populated by artificially intelligent “host” characters programmed to fulfill visitors’ fantasies, however sordid or cruel those fantasies may be. Ariana DeBose joins the cast and James Marsden returns for the show’s fourth season. Running for just eight episodes this season, “Westworld” is available on HBO Max.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ (2022)

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), a trio of true-crime enthusiast neighbors, start their own investigation podcast after a murder in their apartment building places all of the residents under suspicion. With Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin and Michael Rapaport joining the cast for its second season “Only Murders in the Building” is available on Hulu.

‘Chloe’ (2022)

Becky’s (Erin Doherty) obsession with Chloe (Poppy Gilbert) – an estranged friend whose picture-perfect life she follows on Instagram – kicks into high gear when she allegedly commits suicide. To find the answers she needs surrounding Chloe’s death, Becky fashions a new persona in order to ingratiate herself with Chloe’s surviving circle of friends. “Chloe” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Baymax!’ (2022)

A spinoff of Big Hero 6 (2014), Baymax! follows the eponymous adorable health care robot on a series of adventures. The first of several animated Disney+ shows slated to come from Walt Disney Animation Studios in the next few years, “Baymax!” stars Scott Adsit as the title character alongside other vocal talents, including Maya Rudolph, Ryan Potter, Jaboukie Young-White and Emily Kuroda. “Baymax!” is available on Disney+.