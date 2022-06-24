10 under $10

1 Spokane Valley Farmers Market – 4 p.m. Friday, CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Farmers Market will be at CenterPlace near the Discovery Playground every Friday through Sept. 16. In addition to local farmers and producers, the event will feature artisans, food trucks, live entertainment, the Kids KERNEL Program and SNAP Market Match. WIC/Senior check are accepted. For information, visit spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org. Admission: FREE

2 Nature’s Reverence – 11 a.m. Friday, Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Art Spirit Gallery presents “Nature’s Reverence,” a diverse collection of works celebrating nature by Chris Bivins, Melissa Cole, Kathy Gale, Chris Kelsey, Sheila Miles, Hannah Spencer and Dallas Wooten. For information, visit TheArtSpiritGallery.com or call (208) 765-6006. Admission: FREE

3 “Float On” – 11 a.m. Wednesday, Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. Part of Spokane’s annual Queer Art Walk, Trackside studio presents “Float On,” a collection of sculpture works by J. Casey Doyle exploring themes of humor, popular culture, gender roles, stereotypes and sexuality. Masks are required. For information, visit tracksidestudio.net or call (509) 863-9904. Admission: FREE

4 Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m. Friday, 211 N. Wall St. The city shuts down Wall Street every Friday for Food Truck Fridays. Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event features appearances from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s bbq, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

5 “The Write Stuff” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, “The Write Stuff” is an improvised comedy show with “a novel approach.” A group of improv comedians “pick the next bestseller based on your favorite quotes, sayings or random lines of dialogue.” For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. A weekend farmers’ and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

7 Juneteenth Family Night – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. KSPS and Spark Central join forces to celebrate Juneteenth through conversation, art and food. Following dinner at 4:30 p.m., organizers will screen a program titled “PBS Kids Talk About: Race & Racism.” Participants will also contribute to a collective art project. For information, visit sparkwestcentral.org or call (509) 279-0299. Admission: FREE

8 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

9 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5