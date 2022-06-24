Arts Wrap: ‘The Illusionists’ tour

Tickets to “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays” at First Interstate Center for the Arts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com

Coming to Spokane in December, “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays” showcases illusionist talent with “a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26.

For information, visit theillusionistslive.com. Tickets range from $46.00-$76.00.