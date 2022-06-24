Arts Wrap: ‘The Illusionists’ tour
Fri., June 24, 2022
Tickets to “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays” at First Interstate Center for the Arts go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.com
Coming to Spokane in December, “The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays” showcases illusionist talent with “a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage.”
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26.
For information, visit theillusionistslive.com. Tickets range from $46.00-$76.00.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.