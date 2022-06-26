Eight people shot outside rave in Tacoma
UPDATED: Sun., June 26, 2022
TACOMA - Eight people were shot after a fight broke out outside a rave in Tacoma early Sunday morning, the Tacoma Police Department said.
All eight individuals are in stable condition.
South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired and cars fleeing the area in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Tacoma Police.
A large crowd was attending a rave hosted by a private venue, police said. An argument broke out in the alley behind the location and shots were fired.
Officers arrived to a find a “chaotic” scene, the department said later Sunday.
The eight individuals were taken to three different hospitals.
Police expect some blocks of South Tacoma Way will be closed for several more hours Sunday morning while investigation continues.
