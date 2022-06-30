Spokane Indians dig early hole, drop second straight to Vancouver 8-4

Zach Britton hit a three-run home run in the second inning and the Vancouver Canadians beat the visiting Spokane Indians 8-4 in the third game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, BC.

The Indians (2-4) lost their second in a row to Vancouver (4-2).

Things started well enough, as Grant Lavigne knocked in Drew Romo from second with a two-out RBI single in the first inning.

But things turned quickly.

Starter Evan Shawver allowed back-to-back doubles to the first two Vancouver hitters to tie it, then with two on and two down Miguel Hiraldo ripped a double to plate both runners for a 3-1 lead.

Shawver was lifted and Austin Kitchen was able to pick up the third out of the inning – but things got worse in the second.

Damiano Palmegiani knocked in a run with a single, then Britton clubbed a homer to center, his fifth of the season, to make it 7-1.

Spokane scored its second run in the fifth inning. Nic Kent walked and Bladimir Restituyo reached on a fielding error, then Zac Veen singled to right to bring in Kent.

The Indians made it 7-3 in the sixth as Julio Carreras doubled and later scored on a groundout, then Lavigne singled with two on in the seventh to get the Indians within three.

Mac Mueller gave Vancouver some insurance in the eighth with a solo shot, his third of the campaign.

The series continues Friday at 1:05 p.m.