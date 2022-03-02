Gonzaga’s Kayleigh Truong, Melody Kempton make all-WCC team

Four days after leading Gonzaga to within a game of another West Coast Conference title, Gonzaga’s Melody Kempton and Kayleigh Truong were named Wednesday to the all-conference first team.

GU forward Yvonne Ejim won the WCC’s Sixth Woman of the Year Award after helping the Zags finish 15-2 in the WCC and 24-6 overall.

“Every game, I’m just trying to make sure that I start off getting rebounds and getting stops, and finding a way offensively,” said Ejim, who also made the All-WCC second team.

Kempton made the 10-player first team after leading a balanced Zags team by averaging 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Post Falls native has posted two double-double performances this season and reached 500 career rebounds earlier this year.

Kempton is shooting 53.9% in four seasons for GU, tops in program history.

Truong, an all-freshman pick two years ago and an honorable mention selection last season, overcame an early season injury to average 10.9 points and a team-high 3.7 assists.

She also grabbed 30 steals and has made 37 3-pointers this season.

During the Rainbow Wahine Showcase in Hawaii, Truong hyperextended her left knee and missed several games while seeing limited time in others.

“But never did I have a doubt that my team would struggle,” Truong said.

Gonzaga opens WCC Tournament action in the semifinal round Monday at the Orleans Arena.

“I really enjoy coaching our players,” head coach Lisa Fortier said. “We have a group of women who focus more on team success than individual awards. That being said, Melody, Kayleigh and Yvonne have made great contributions to our team this year and the recognition from the conference is well deserved.”

After sharing the award last season with Jenn Wirth of Gonzaga, BYU guard Shaylee Gonzales is WCC Player of the Year.

Gonzales is averaging 22.0 points over the past five games, including a career-high 35 vs. Saint Mary’s

BYU head coach Jeff Judkins was tabbed WCC Coach of the Year for the second straight season, while Ali Bamberger from Saint Mary’s won newcomer of the year and San Diego’s Jordyn Edwards was tabbed defensive player of the year. BYU led the way with three All-WCC first-team selections: Gonzales, Paisley Harding and Lauren Gustin.