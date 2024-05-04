Former Gonzaga standout Brett Harris homers twice in second MLB game with Athletics

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga standout Brett Harris homered for his first major league hit on Saturday.

His next at-bat he did it again.

No. 9 @Athletics prospect Brett Harris has a multi-HR effort in his second career game! pic.twitter.com/aJ9gg5OrT4 — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2024

Harris, making his second start at third base since being called up Friday, hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth for the Oakland Athletics during a 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins at Oakland Coliseum.

Harris went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs.

A’s teammate Brett Rooker also homered twice, but during the same inning, Oakland’s 10-run third.