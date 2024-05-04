Subscribe now
Former Gonzaga standout Brett Harris homers twice in second MLB game with Athletics

Oakland Athletics rookie Brett Harris trots around the bases after getting his first major league hit, a solo home run, against the Miami Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Getty Images)

Former Gonzaga standout Brett Harris homered for his first major league hit on Saturday.

His next at-bat he did it again.

Harris, making his second start at third base since being called up Friday, hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth for the Oakland Athletics during a 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins at Oakland Coliseum.

Harris went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs.

A’s teammate Brett Rooker also homered twice, but during the same inning, Oakland’s 10-run third.