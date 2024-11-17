Gonzaga women’s cross country earns at-large bid to NCAA Championships

From staff reports

The Gonzaga women’s cross country team was one of 13 at-large teams selected to compete at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.

It’s the second trip to the NCAAs for the GU women and their first since 2015.

The Zags are led by Rosina Machu, who earned individual qualification with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA West Regional. GU men’s runner Wil Smith, a Lewis and Clark High grad, earned an individual at-large bid.

Washington State will send a pair of freshmen Kenyan runners to the NCAAs.

Men’s runner Evans Kurui automatically qualified with a win at the West Regional and women’s runner Zenah Cheptoo earned an at-large bid with a seventh-place finish.