Honk if you support Ukraine: Small group of protesters spreading their cause throughout Spokane as Russian invasion continues

Spokane residents support Ukraine. Loudly.

Cars honked enthusiastically and incessantly Tuesday morning as four protesters waving hand-painted “STAND WITH UKRAINE” signs in front of the downtown Spokane Arby’s at the intersection of Third Avenue and Washington Street.

Protesters Al Gauper and Peter Sanburn, along with their wives Carol Gauper and Annette Sanburn, have been protesting for a few days at different spots around the city. Even though they can’t do much to help Ukraine as the country attempts to repel a Russian invasion, they said they felt a need to take action, somehow.

“We’ve got to be doing something other than watching TV and feeling sad,” Gauper said.

Sanburn said he’s felt a need to do something since the invasion began last week. He said he’s shocked to watch one country invade another, unprovoked, in the 21st century.

Sanburn said he doesn’t intend to stop until Russia exits Ukraine.

“However feeble or transitory this might be, it’s something,” he said of the protest. “We all have to stand up for them.”