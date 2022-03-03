Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Fredrick L. Howard and Arlene V. Hernandez, both of Cheney.
Luke A. Gallegos and Alex H. Begler, both of Spokane.
Terry L. Putnam and Florence Atieno, both of Spokane.
Alec J. Nelson and Jessica Cortes, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
YLIST Properties Idaho LLC v. Nancy A. Dilback, restitution of premises.
Board of Trustees of the Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust v. TAH, money claimed owed.
Rikki Miller v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, complaint for relief and wrongful termination.
Tera M. Evans v. Ryan I. West, Clifton D. Barnes, et al., complaint for personal injuries.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Markley, Scott T. and Tobler-Markley, Lori A.
Bacon, Ashley D. and Joshua A.
Dunphy, Shaun P. and Sharon M. L.
Gomez, Whitney N. and David
Shaw, Teresa A. and Gary V.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
William E. D. Jensen, 24; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree identity theft, one count of third-degree identity theft and one count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Diana K. Tindal, 55; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of harassment.
Robin J. Cookson, 60; 174 days in jail with credit given for 174 days served, 12 months of probation after being found guilty of second-degree assault.
Devon R. Welliver, 24; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Melissa L. Stotts also known as Melissa L. Martin, 38; $6,170 in restitution, 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter.
Jadyn D. Landreth, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Austin R. Waagenaar, $891.51 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Jason J. Fairfield, 45; 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.
Kylene J. Ford, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.
Tyler R. Pritchard, 41; four months in jail with credit given for 134 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Judge Tony Hazel
Christi L. Lanham, 38; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Matthew R. Shaw, 36; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Derek T. Wickham, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Justin W. Smith also known as Justin W. S. Smith, 37; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Sharell N. Quarles, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft and fourth-degree assault.
Federal court
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Anthony R. Bichler, 49; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
Rustom M. Delacruz, 27; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
John P. Lizee, 65; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Matthew G. Masingale, 60; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Nathan T. Miles, 37; one day in jail, theft.
Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema
Dorian L. Braun, 27; three days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Cyndra L. Douglas, 25; 84 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.
Jeremy J. Hare, 43; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.
Irael D. Kennedy, 51; 118 days in jail, 24 months of probation, hit and run of attended vehicle.
Candice Killmer, 38; five days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft, and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Dale K. Little, 56; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Jason C. Reville, 50; 67 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.
Samuel R. Riojas, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.