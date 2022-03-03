From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Fredrick L. Howard and Arlene V. Hernandez, both of Cheney.

Luke A. Gallegos and Alex H. Begler, both of Spokane.

Terry L. Putnam and Florence Atieno, both of Spokane.

Alec J. Nelson and Jessica Cortes, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

YLIST Properties Idaho LLC v. Nancy A. Dilback, restitution of premises.

Board of Trustees of the Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust v. TAH, money claimed owed.

Rikki Miller v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, complaint for relief and wrongful termination.

Tera M. Evans v. Ryan I. West, Clifton D. Barnes, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Markley, Scott T. and Tobler-Markley, Lori A.

Bacon, Ashley D. and Joshua A.

Dunphy, Shaun P. and Sharon M. L.

Gomez, Whitney N. and David

Shaw, Teresa A. and Gary V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

William E. D. Jensen, 24; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree identity theft, one count of third-degree identity theft and one count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Diana K. Tindal, 55; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Robin J. Cookson, 60; 174 days in jail with credit given for 174 days served, 12 months of probation after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Devon R. Welliver, 24; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Melissa L. Stotts also known as Melissa L. Martin, 38; $6,170 in restitution, 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Jadyn D. Landreth, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Austin R. Waagenaar, $891.51 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jason J. Fairfield, 45; 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Kylene J. Ford, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Tyler R. Pritchard, 41; four months in jail with credit given for 134 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christi L. Lanham, 38; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Matthew R. Shaw, 36; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Derek T. Wickham, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Justin W. Smith also known as Justin W. S. Smith, 37; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Sharell N. Quarles, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft and fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Anthony R. Bichler, 49; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Rustom M. Delacruz, 27; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

John P. Lizee, 65; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Matthew G. Masingale, 60; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Nathan T. Miles, 37; one day in jail, theft.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Dorian L. Braun, 27; three days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Cyndra L. Douglas, 25; 84 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Jeremy J. Hare, 43; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.

Irael D. Kennedy, 51; 118 days in jail, 24 months of probation, hit and run of attended vehicle.

Candice Killmer, 38; five days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft, and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Dale K. Little, 56; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jason C. Reville, 50; 67 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Samuel R. Riojas, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.