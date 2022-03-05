The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State 1B girls championship: Reserve forward Allie Heino helps top-seeded Mount Vernon Christian top Neah Bay for first title

UPDATED: Sat., March 5, 2022

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes fans celebrate a score in the first half of the State 1B Girls Championship basketball game against the Neah Bay Red Devils at the Spokane Arena on Sat, March. 5, 2022 in Spokane WA. (James Snook for The Spokesman-Review)
By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

When Mount Vernon Christian needed a score, it only makes sense that coach Jeff Droog looked to his bench.

Trailing by nine at halftime and in need of a spark, the top-seeded Hurricanes turned to 6-foot forward Allie Heino and the sophomore delivered when it counted most.

Heino scored 11 points Mount Vernon Christian stormed back to top third-seeded Neah Bay 37-33 to win the State 1B championship Saturday night at the Spokane Arena.

The title is the first in program history for the Hurricanes (23-3).

Emma Droog added eight points for MVC, which also turned up the defensive pressure late, forcing 22 Neah Bay turnovers for the game.

Allie Greene paced the Lady Reds (14-4) with 13 points, while Oceana Aguirre had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Neah Bay, which had only seven players available, earned its highest finish in program history, taking home a second-place trophy.

