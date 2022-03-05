State 1B girls championship: Reserve forward Allie Heino helps top-seeded Mount Vernon Christian top Neah Bay for first title

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

When Mount Vernon Christian needed a score, it only makes sense that coach Jeff Droog looked to his bench.

Trailing by nine at halftime and in need of a spark, the top-seeded Hurricanes turned to 6-foot forward Allie Heino and the sophomore delivered when it counted most.

Heino scored 11 points Mount Vernon Christian stormed back to top third-seeded Neah Bay 37-33 to win the State 1B championship Saturday night at the Spokane Arena.

The title is the first in program history for the Hurricanes (23-3).

Emma Droog added eight points for MVC, which also turned up the defensive pressure late, forcing 22 Neah Bay turnovers for the game.

Allie Greene paced the Lady Reds (14-4) with 13 points, while Oceana Aguirre had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Neah Bay, which had only seven players available, earned its highest finish in program history, taking home a second-place trophy.