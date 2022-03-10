Music Calendar for March 11-18 – Randy Houser, Justin James, Extortionist, Distinguisher and Mugshot

“The Yee-Haw Hootenanny Hoedown” – A musical variety show. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 3p.m. Through March 20. Sixth Street Melodrama, 212 Sixth St., Wallace. $15. (208) 752-8871.

Bright Moments – Jazz. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Justin James – Singer-songwriter. Friday and Saturday,5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

BTP: Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Live music. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

The Intentions – Rock, blues and folk. Friday, 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.

Extortionist, Distinguisher and Mugshot – Heavy metal. Friday, 7:30-10:45 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

Randy Houser and Ella Langley – Country music. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $32. (866) 468-7623.

John Craigie – Americana and folk. With Little Wolf. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $19. (206) 499-9173.

Bruiser – Cover band. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Casey Ryan – Folk. Friday, 9 p.m. 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.

Scott Reid – Bluegrass/folk. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Ron Greene – Soul. Saturday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 7 p.m. The Post Ride, 314 N. Third St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 966-4022.

Somatic Tribe – Rock band. Saturday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Fit for a King – Metalcore. With Silent Planet, Hollow Front and Avoid. Saturday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $22. (866) 468-7623.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

No Soap Radio – Funk/rock band. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Jack Symes – Folk. With Joe Kaplow and Eva B. Ross. Monday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $11. (206) 499-9173.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Scott Taylor – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Mak Grgic – Friends of the Guitar Hour Concert Series. March 18, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $35. (208) 457-8950.

Dirty Betty – Rock band. March 18, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

General Mojo’s – Psych-pop. March 18, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.