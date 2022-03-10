Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David W. Konewko and Bonnie D. Sullens, both of Millwood.

Kevin P. Johndrow and Tamara L. Edgar, both of Newman Lake.

Travis J. Key and Shayla M. Toutloff, both of Spokane.

Enrico Zammarchi and Tania E. Correa, both of Spokane.

Andrew C. Chapel and Juanita R. Christensen, both of Mead.

John T. Gleese and Courtney L. Smith, both of Spokane.

Collin J. Keefe and Dawn L. Engh, both of Rosalia, Wash.

Mary G. Heinen, of Nine Mile Falls and Robert J. Moore, of Spokane.

Jonathon L. Weise and Krystina M. Bryant, both of Spokane.

Dawson J. Larmore and Colleen J. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Watson Management Company v. Tia Brooks, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing IV LLC v. Kylee J. Devlin, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ricky Emery, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Andres Morales, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Opal McClure, restitution of premises.

Raelene Ryan v. Geico Marine Insurance Company, complaint.

Ash Manor Apartments LLC v. Maggie Boisseranc, restitution of premises.

Joseph Thurura, et al., v. State of Washington, civil rights complaint for violation of Washington State’s due process clause and for declaratory judgment.

Kathryn Sinn v. Estate of Charles V. Mutschler, et al., seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Lonnie Tofsurd v. City of Spokane, wrongful termination and discrimination on the basis of disability.

William F. Bauder v. Glennavon J. Medley, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cross, Nicholas C. and Rain, Kimberly A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Steven J. Snedden, 58; 86 months in prison, 34 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary with sexual motivation and indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Travis M. Carney, 37; 366 months in prison, after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape of a child, three counts of first-degree molestation of a child and one count of first-degree attempted rape of a child.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Genevieve H. Cantlon, Liberty Lake; debts of $20,854.

John L. Hanna, Spokane Valley; debts of $30,909.

Joseph C. Lytle, Spokane; debts of $34,398.

Mary L. Allen, Spokane; debts of $60,268.

Elyse M. Cohrac, Spokane; debts of $43,528.

Nicholas J. Pentzer and Terri M. E. Faye Pentzer, Moses Lake; debts of $257,854.

Mayghen S. Carter, Spokane; debts of $22,730.

Mandy L. Reeves, Spokane; debts of $27,070.

Gary R. Walton, Sr., Spokane; debts of $23,577.

Amanda Probasco, Spokane; debts of $20,283.

Gustavo Gonzalez-Medina, Moses Lake; debts of $53,480.

Jose Valdovinos, Warden; debts of $331.

Brittany R. Witherspoon, Spokane; debts of $39,938.

Betty D. Balderas, Moses Lake; debts of $40,390.

Billy J. and Connie D. Tuetken, Soap Lake; debts of $118,026.

Minerva C. Gutierrez, Moses Lake; debts of $40,932.

Lisa Maxfield, Spokane; debts of $48,756.

Phillip W. and Kimberly K. Perrigo, Northport, Wash.; debts of $521,505.

Christopher C. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $110,001.

Chelsie R. Gump, Spokane; debts of $7,774.

Heidi M. Sandall, Spokane Valley; debts of $61,405.

Elmarie Oberholzer, Spokane Valley; debts of $38,268.

Stephanie A. Blurton, Spokane; debts not listed.

John D. and Kleigh M. Trickler, Spokane; debts of $151,721.

Rachel A. Burrow, Spokane Valley; debts of $74,935.

Terry L. and Myra D. Baldwin, Otis Orchards; debts of $28,462.

Wage-earner petitions

Terri L. and Crystal L. Gravelle, Greenacres; debts of $486,686.

Aaron R. Swanson, Spokane; debts of $113,178.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon E. McCulla, 28; 16 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Willie J. Merriman, 22; 11 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Brandin K. Miner, 33; nine days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and trip permit violation usage.

Earl W. Moody, 54; 14 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Kevin D. Moore, 41; 12 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Taylor J. Ostin, 23; six days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jeremy W. Reddig, 38; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher J. Perry, 36; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Bryen S. Rommel, 26; $375 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Robert L. Sells, 24; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Derick J. Shafer, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment.

Hope C. Spring, 38; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Lori L. Stine, 51; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, theft.

Derek T. Wickham, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.