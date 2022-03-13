Why did the Spokane region get $208 million from the American Rescue Plan and what’s the money for?

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan last year in an effort to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a stimulus bill and it makes money available for dozens of uses. Billions are going toward everything from COVID-19 testing and housing assistance to restaurant aid and direct payments into Americans’ bank accounts.

State and local governments get $350 billion through the plan.

Spokane County received $102 million, Spokane gets $81 million and Spokane Valley gets $16 million. The region’s smaller cities received smaller allocations.

Governments must finalize spending plans by the end of 2024 and use their dollars by the end of 2026.

Federal rules dictate how local governments can spend their allocations, and jurisdictions have to track their spending closely.

Six categories are eligible for American Rescue Plan spending: