Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derrick W. DeWindt and Angela R. Decker, both of Spokane.

Nicholas D. Corkill and Emily A. Lightfoot, both of Spokane.

Desarae(cq) M. Dawson and Jackie J. Magness, both of Spokane.

Dillon M. Haney, of Whispering Pines, North Carolina and Cheyenne M. Lawrie, of Chattaroy.

Phillip J. Blair and Erika D. Lien, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey E. Hendel and Stacy L. Barnes, both of Spokane.

Tracy A. Reed and Bridget T. Olsher, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Daniel Lissy(cq) v. Brianna Little seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Mykel Shoucair(cq) v. Manuel J. Linares, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Joshua Brown v. Jessica R. Crabtree, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Alannah Nelson v. Loni(cq) C. Tinsley, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Holly K. Wise v. Kayla M. Dixon, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Logan Phelps v. Hanna J. Evans seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Shaleena(cq) Almy v. Keirstin M. Cooper, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Emily Slaughter v. Starr L. Kozlowski, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jeffrey and Anna Wood v. Dunn & Black, legal malpractice.

John J. Krill v. Life Flight Network LLC, complaint for personal injuries in tort.

Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC v. Pearl J. Lange, restitution of premises.

Shawn Terry v. John Luna, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stone, Rodney V. Jr. and Joy

Davis, Derek R. and Julia A.

Soliz, Haley and Ruben III

Bambino, Rachael K. and McShane, Noelle C.

Olij(cq), Jilian E. and Neil J.

Madison, Lucas J. and Neil J.

Wiemer(cq), Paula and Jarrod L.

Legal separations granted

Clem, Todd A. and Treweek, Lindee(cq) K.

Broderson(cq), Diane R. and Erik C. C.

Marriages decreed invalid

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Thomas A. Whitaker, 61; $184.23 in restitution, 204 days in jail with credit given for 204 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Raymond T. Dual, 37; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jeffrey W. Mann, 49; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Denea S. Slaughter, 23; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Charles A. Somerville, 66; $812.98 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Benny G. Rentschler, 45; 15 months in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree rape.

Katie I. Torrez, 30; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Richard C. Hippach, 40; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Michael K. Dessert, 30; 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft and unlawful display of a weapon.

Judge Michael P. Price

Omar Lopez, 43; $25,000 in restitution, 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael G. Thorne, 46; five days in jail, theft.

Leshawn L. Trammell, 40; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Isabel R. Visnicker, 44; 18 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Devon R. D. Welliver, 24; 30 days in jail, theft and false statement.