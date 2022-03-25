Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Josue D. R. Flores and Aalondra V. C. Amezcua, both of Spokane.

Gage N. Beck and Alysen N. Little, both of Spokane.

Cody P. Kiehn and Stephanie R. Rogers, both of Spokane Valley.

Drew E. McKinney and Mercedes A. F. Brink, both of Spokane.

Trea C. T. Easley and Kennadie M. Clute, both of Spokane.

Jesse T. Seymour and Jacqueline S. Bernard, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. R. Quam and Alina K. Morse, both of Spokane.

Brian P. Leblanc and Sara M. Henriod, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Family Insurance Company v. Curtis C. Taylor, seeking damages from injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Bernard Gannon v. Meranda Vahle, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates v. Jessica Belfield, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Paul Munford, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Rick Paetow, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Robin J. Costello, money claimed owed.

Atlas Electric Inc. v. Progen Industries LLC, money claimed owed.

Shawanna Ferguson v. Taylor E. Dennis, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kayioni, Denise L. and Ricky S.

Dedicos, Bernard W. and Heather M.

Nolan, Marcus A. and Carrie M.

Solis, Charli D. and Demian

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven E. Bronowski, 45; 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Tony J. Blake, 42; 53 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty failure to remain at the scene and driving while intoxicated.

Paul M. Johnson, 51; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Derick J. Shafer, 34; two months in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

David Gilchunmogon, 39; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Jesse L. Arthur, 31; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Andrea L. Breithaupt, 41; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Paul B. Brown, 44; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ryan R. Leivan, 32; 12 days in jail, indecent exposure.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Virginia M. Holme, 46; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Corey L. Morris, 30; $750 fine, six days in jail converted to 48 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Madeline L. Luse, 25; $500, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jeffery Smith

Dennis A. Fisher, 24; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Lauren T. Pride, 23; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Connor M. Rinuaro, 22; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.