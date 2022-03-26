Girls track: Kyleigh Archer carries skills from other sports into spring competition

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

When Kyleigh Archer first stepped onto the track last season, she really didn’t know what to expect. Neither did a lot of kids in Washington who the year before missed an entire spring sport season.

One thing was for certain – they were ready to compete again.

For many athletes, the COVID-19 season brought the best out them, including Archer – who won four Greater Spokane League individual titles and led Shadle Park to a 2A league title.

“I felt like I performed a lot better than I thought I was going to,” Archer said. “The season overall as an individual went really well, but as a team I felt like we also excelled a lot further than I thought we were going to.”

As a sophomore, Archer scored 40 points for the Highlanders at the 2A culminating championships, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as the long jump. She had personal-best performances in all but one event.

Of the four events, the 400 wasn’t on the table at the beginning of the season. But to ensure team success, head coach Nathan Clayton suggested she give it shot. Archer didn’t hesitate at the chance to shine in another event.

“I think it’s my determination and willingness to do anything,” Archer said.

“I didn’t really think I’d be running the 400 since I was just a 100, 200 runner and long jumper, but coach Clayton suggested I’d run it, and I did it, and now it’s become one of my events.”

The first time Archer ran the 400, she nearly broke 60 seconds. Her time of 1:01.27 was the fourth-fastest time in 2A that season.

Archer’s speed from the 100 and 200 was a factor for her ability to run such a fast time in an event like the 400. Archer said she knows the true strength of running well in that event comes from her other sports she plays. More specifically – soccer.

“I feel my endurance from my other sports has helped me,” said Archer, the GSL 2A Offensive Most Valuable Player in soccer last spring. “The 400 is considered a sprint, but it’s a long sprint, so being able to hold that pace does come from playing other sports like soccer.”

Archer’s power to jump so far comes from basketball, a sport in which she has also earned all-league honors.

“You always see soccer and basketball go hand-in-hand, but track is always one that will keep you in shape for both those sports,” Archer said. “It might not be your first sport, but I know track will help me out in long term to succeed for my other sports.”

This year shouldn’t be any different than last year. As the top returning athlete in GSL 2A this spring for those four events, Archer expects to not only repeat her accomplishments from last season, but carry that same momentum over in hopes of qualifying for the state meet in each.

“I want to get to state in all four of my events,” Archer said. “I think that’s the ultimate goal – but to also place at state, of course. I set the bar high last year, so I’m hoping I can make it go a little higher this year, too.

“If I work hard, then that shouldn’t be a problem for me to accomplish.”

As for the rest of the Highlanders, almost every competitor from last spring’s championship team returns this year, giving Archer the belief they’ll accomplish even more in 2022 with the amount of talent back.

“We could probably expect the same things as last year,” Archer said.

“I have a lot of hope in this team, and I feel like a lot of freshmen coming in have good potential.”