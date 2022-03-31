Things to do in Spokane for April 1-8 – Benjamin Muñoz and Lars Roeder and ‘Standing for Democracy, in Ukraine and at Home’

Things to do

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call and visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. , Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Kreielsheimer Visiting Artists Lecture Series – Artists lecture and printmaking demonstration with Benjamin Muñoz and Lars Roeder. Friday, Noon-2 p.m. Jundt Art Museum, Gonzaga University, 200 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-6613.

FāVS Coffee Talk: “Standing for Democracy, in Ukraine and at Home” – Guest panelists are Mark Finney, Steve Smith, Tom Robinson, and Matthew Kincanon. Panelists will speak, followed by a Q&A session. A donation will be taken to help those impacted by the Russian invasion. In-person or virtual via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88937917534. Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. FaVS Center, 5115 S. Freya St. Free. (509) 448-1311.

Learn Chine Collé – Students will learn different technical approaches to the Chine Collé printmaking process to add color to prints by using other pieces of paper in collage with intaglio and relief print. Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. Spokane Print & Publishing Center, 1921 N. Ash St. $60.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Print Fest at the Hive – A night of printing demonstrations, prints for sale, food and music by Rosethrow. Saturday, 4-8 p.m. 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Material Spirituality and the Meaning of Religion – Professor Robin DeRoo discusses the relationship between material value and your spiritual life. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

“A Luau to Die For” – Crime Scene Entertainment presents “A Luau to Die For” murder mystery party at Cuppa Columbian Cafe. Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 3270 W. Prairie Ave, Coeur d’Alene. $50.

Hanamatsuri Flower Festival Buddhist Service – A commemoration of the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who became enlightened and is known as Buddha. Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki from the Seattle Betsuin Temple gives the Dharma message. Available in-person, live on Facebook and Zoom. Email spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com for the Zoom link. Sunday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 534-7954.

Exploiting Opportunities to Create Disruptive Change – The Pigott Entrepreneurship lecture group honors Lisa Shaffer, PhD, for her work in genetics research and technologies for dogs. Register at bit.ly/3wPydtn. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Spokane Speed and Custom Show – Indoor car show with vendors and car displays. Friday, noon-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8-10. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8-$15.