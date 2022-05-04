Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David C. Rendon and Nicholas R. Franco, both of Spokane.

Steven C. Swenson and Linda S. Ball, both of Spokane.

Jerome J. Sweet and Huyen T. Vo, both of Spokane.

Mitchell W. Barney and Nicol L. Wagoner, both of Spokane Valley.

Konner W. Freudenthal, of West Point, New York, and Brooklynn R. Mathiason, of Nine Mile Falls.

Cory M. Wayne and Sage M. Rust, both of Rathdrum.

Wyatt S. Liddicoat and Gabriella L. Castillo, both of Spokane.

Irvin J. C. Herrera, of Spokane and Jazmin A. Rodriguez, of Cheney.

Blake B. Albertsen and Caitlyn M. Goodboe, both of Spokane Valley.

Lee L. Gough and Maurene Y. Belle, both of Spokane Valley.

Nikolas P. Rich and Nicole M. Langevin, both of Spokane.

Joel F. Pierce and Trinity R. Hand, both of Spokane.

Mikhail A. Zaytsev, of Auburn and Valentina Y. Filenko, of Spokane.

Zachary C. Caraway, of Spokane and Emma L. Wheatstone, of Hereford, England.

Timothy J. Parks and Grace C. Jessop, both of Post Falls.

Kodee K. Riendeau and Morgan A. Kovac, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Samuel Golan v. Kevin White, restitution of premises.

Timberline Sunset MHC LLC v. Garrick Clark, restitution of premises.

Robert Wilkening v. Lucas Hancock, seeking quiet title.

Marjorie Bonnett v. William E. Bonnett, restitution of premises.

Lilac City Properties LLC v. Carl D. Burns, Jr., restitution of premises.

Evergreen Property Rights Association v. City of Spokane Valley, land use petition.

Jessica Whitley v. Phillip Lerdal, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kami Fehlig v. Paul Lin and Columbia Surgical Specialists, medical malpractice.

Joseph Bleazard, III v. Divine Corporation, class action complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Allen, Marla J. and Latroy W. B.

Heyn, Jonathan L. and Jacqueline

Serrano, Sephira L. and Lindsay R.

Henderson, Lucas T. and Reagan E.

Devaney, Justin K. and Jenny A.

Shellerud, Bryce M. and Bloxham, Sumalee L.

Grier, Keri L. and Jack E.

Knudston, Michael L. and Tatiana I.

Sheldon, Victoria N. and Danny J.

Milliron, Baileyann H. and Colton J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Benjamin W. Reuland, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Katie D. Wooley, 28; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft.

Bogdan G. Pustovit, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jody D. Cochran, 37; two months in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jason E. Cunnington, 35; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, first-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Charles J. Dodd, 55; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Shaun F. McSpadden, 40; 12 months in a treatment-based alternative, eight months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Payton J. Bradford, 30; $882.45 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Casey Brender, 33; $2,433.23 in restitution, 36.75 months in a treatment-based alternative program, 36.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree malicious mischief, two counts of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Edward M. Leavens, 57; 147 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nathan R. Laverdure, 20; 66 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Jacob N. Morford, 34; eight days in jail, no contact order violation.