Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., May 4, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
David C. Rendon and Nicholas R. Franco, both of Spokane.
Steven C. Swenson and Linda S. Ball, both of Spokane.
Jerome J. Sweet and Huyen T. Vo, both of Spokane.
Mitchell W. Barney and Nicol L. Wagoner, both of Spokane Valley.
Konner W. Freudenthal, of West Point, New York, and Brooklynn R. Mathiason, of Nine Mile Falls.
Cory M. Wayne and Sage M. Rust, both of Rathdrum.
Wyatt S. Liddicoat and Gabriella L. Castillo, both of Spokane.
Irvin J. C. Herrera, of Spokane and Jazmin A. Rodriguez, of Cheney.
Blake B. Albertsen and Caitlyn M. Goodboe, both of Spokane Valley.
Lee L. Gough and Maurene Y. Belle, both of Spokane Valley.
Nikolas P. Rich and Nicole M. Langevin, both of Spokane.
Joel F. Pierce and Trinity R. Hand, both of Spokane.
Mikhail A. Zaytsev, of Auburn and Valentina Y. Filenko, of Spokane.
Zachary C. Caraway, of Spokane and Emma L. Wheatstone, of Hereford, England.
Timothy J. Parks and Grace C. Jessop, both of Post Falls.
Kodee K. Riendeau and Morgan A. Kovac, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Samuel Golan v. Kevin White, restitution of premises.
Timberline Sunset MHC LLC v. Garrick Clark, restitution of premises.
Robert Wilkening v. Lucas Hancock, seeking quiet title.
Marjorie Bonnett v. William E. Bonnett, restitution of premises.
Lilac City Properties LLC v. Carl D. Burns, Jr., restitution of premises.
Evergreen Property Rights Association v. City of Spokane Valley, land use petition.
Jessica Whitley v. Phillip Lerdal, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Kami Fehlig v. Paul Lin and Columbia Surgical Specialists, medical malpractice.
Joseph Bleazard, III v. Divine Corporation, class action complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Allen, Marla J. and Latroy W. B.
Heyn, Jonathan L. and Jacqueline
Serrano, Sephira L. and Lindsay R.
Henderson, Lucas T. and Reagan E.
Devaney, Justin K. and Jenny A.
Shellerud, Bryce M. and Bloxham, Sumalee L.
Grier, Keri L. and Jack E.
Knudston, Michael L. and Tatiana I.
Sheldon, Victoria N. and Danny J.
Milliron, Baileyann H. and Colton J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Benjamin W. Reuland, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.
Katie D. Wooley, 28; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft.
Bogdan G. Pustovit, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Jody D. Cochran, 37; two months in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Jason E. Cunnington, 35; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, first-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Charles J. Dodd, 55; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Shaun F. McSpadden, 40; 12 months in a treatment-based alternative, eight months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic malicious mischief.
Payton J. Bradford, 30; $882.45 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Judge Michael P. Price
Casey Brender, 33; $2,433.23 in restitution, 36.75 months in a treatment-based alternative program, 36.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree malicious mischief, two counts of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Judge Harold D. Clarke, III
Edward M. Leavens, 57; 147 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree domestic assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Nathan R. Laverdure, 20; 66 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Jacob N. Morford, 34; eight days in jail, no contact order violation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.