When is freedom of speech inappropriate?

There is a house in my neighborhood in the Spokane Valley with a flagpole in the front yard, and over the past few years they have flown different political flags as well as other things. That is all fine and good. But what disturbs me now are the flags they are currently flying. There are three that use an expletive along with three names of politicians whom they don’t like. These flags really offend me because of the profanity on them, so I contacted the City of Spokane Valley to file a complaint.

I was told that because they are on private property and because of freedom of speech there is nothing that can be done. I totally respect private property and freedom of speech, but I don’t respect people who use profanity to publicly make their point. What about my right and the rights of others in my neighborhood who don’t want to look at that? If they want to use that kind of language inside their home or say it out loud, that’s one thing. But in my opinion this is different. Fortunately, I live on a different street, but I feel sorry for those who live next door or across the street and have to look at that every time they go outside. Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was considerate of the others in their community instead of being selfish? And what about the kids who walk by on their way to school every day?

Marie Danielson

Spokane Valley

Likely increase of abortions

It’s highly likely that abortions in the U.S. will increase, perhaps dramatically.

In countries like the Netherlands and Switzerland, abortions are legal and excellent services are available to pregnant women. Those countries that have also done so have the lowest abortion rates in the world.

When legal, with services provided, abortions will be done safely. More important, good family planning services help girls/women and boys/men make more rational choices both before pregnancy and after. Abortion rates are higher in states and countries where it is illegal.

There are more abortions, many illegal and therefore more dangerous, with more restrictive abortion laws (back-alley abortions). According to the World Health Organization, roughly 73 million induced abortions occur worldwide each year. This is especially true for lower economic women who will attempt their own abortion, or attempt it with the help of a nonprofessional. Wealthy women who can afford to travel for help will still have a choice.

In the U.S., all abortions stayed stable during the Reagan years when federally funded services were curtailed in the U.S. and decreased 11% during the Clinton years when more services were again available. Similar results are found in statistics on abortions provided to unmarried women. During the Reagan and Bush years (1980-1992), the increase was over 11%.

When people (males and females) are educated to examine choices, understand clear consequences about whether to engage in sexual activities or abstain from them, and whether to use contraceptives or not, births out of wedlock, sexually transmitted diseases and abortions decrease.

Robert P. Crosby

Spokane

Democracy at risk

As you know, starting in 2023 there will be five Spokane County Commissioners, instead of the traditional three. The primary and general elections to elect persons to all five districts will occur this summer and fall. The districts were designed in hopes of minimally yielding a mix of Democrats and Republicans – contrary to the conservative Republican domination of the Board of County Commissions for over a decade.

In District 2, a fantastically qualified, progressive woman is running for the commissioner position – Amber Waldref. Consider supporting her. You can learn about her at amberwaldref.com.

Also, District 5 has a thoughtful and qualified progressive candidate, Maggie Yates. Consider supporting Maggie. You can learn about Maggie at electmaggieyates.com.

It doesn’t matter in which district you live; although, if you are a progressive voter, obviously vote for the most progressive in your district. As the election nears, Google “Progressive Voter Guide Spokane” County and you will find a listing of progressive candidate recommendations, including backgrounds. The only way we can shake the conservative domination of the Spokane County Commission is to vote progressive and support as many progressive commission candidates as possible, regardless of which of the five districts in which we live.

In summary, both of the above candidates are going to need considerable and early support due to the heavy conservative focus on winning local elections.

Our democracy is at risk not only at the national level, but the local level also.

Thomas Mosher

Spokane