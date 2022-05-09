Scorpions’s Rock Believer tour with Whitesnake headlines Spokane Arena on Oct. 13; Joe Bonamassa at First Interstate Center on Dec. 2

The Scorpions perform on the World Stage during the fifth day of Rock in Rio 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 5, 2019. (Cristiane Mota/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)

Here they are, rock you like a hurricane!

Legendary rockers the Scorpions are bringing their Rock Believer tour to Spokane Arena on Oct. 13 with guests and fellow legendary rockers Whitesnake. Tickets, from $49.50 to $89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com.

The Scorpions have sold more than 100 million records, making them one of the most successful rock bands ever from Europe. They have been electrifying audiences since the early 1970s with their hard-rocking melodic metal and power ballads.

Over the years, the band has developed a reputation for being an outstanding live act, with Klaus Meine delivering pitch-perfect live vocals. Their hits include “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Still Loving You,” “Wind of Change” and “Send Me an Angel.”

Whitesnake was formed in England in 1978 by David Coverdale. The heavy metal group was one of the bestselling acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s, and their hits include “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night” and “Is This Love” with accompanying iconic music videos.

It’s been reported that there will be another album following Whitesnake’s Farewell Tour, but this will be Coverdale’s last tour with Whitesnake. Thunder Mother is also on the Rock Believer/Farewell Tour bill.

Joe Bonamassa at First Interstate Center

Also announced this morning, guitar legend Joe Bonamassa is headlining First Interstate Center for the Arts on Dec. 2, and tickets, from $59.50 to $199, also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketswest.com.

Hailed as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the setlist for the concert will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favorites. Bonamassa has 25 No. 1 Billboard blues albums, more than any other artist in history.