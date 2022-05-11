On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pacific at BYU ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Houston at Minnesota or N.Y. Mets at Washington MLB
5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox or Kansas City at Texas MLB
9 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (joined in progress) MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:10 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: 2022 NFL schedule release ESPN2 / FS1 / NFL
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at Boston TNT
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TNT
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS
Soccer, men’s, Premier League
11:45 a.m.: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur USA
Softball, college
10 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa State ESPNU
5 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12
7 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington Pac-12
Track and field, ATL
3 p.m.: Puerto Rico Athletics Classic ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
11:05 a.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
