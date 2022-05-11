The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pacific at BYU ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Houston at Minnesota or N.Y. Mets at Washington MLB

5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox or Kansas City at Texas MLB

9 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (joined in progress) MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:10 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: 2022 NFL schedule release ESPN2 / FS1 / NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf

7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Carolina at Boston TNT

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TNT

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS

Soccer, men’s, Premier League

11:45 a.m.: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur USA

Softball, college

10 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa State ESPNU

5 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12

7 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington Pac-12

Track and field, ATL

3 p.m.: Puerto Rico Athletics Classic ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

11:05 a.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

