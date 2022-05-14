Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Chazz M. A. Flett, of Wellpinit, Washington and Brittany N. Wenzel, of Spokane.

John H. McNinch and Ashley D. Andrews, both of Spokane.

Cameron J. Bishop and Haley R. Schaeffer, both of Post Falls.

Zachary S. Walker and Kayla J. McClain, both of Waverly.

Benjamin L. Estes and Tanya K. Bonner, both of Spokane Valley.

Travis L. G. Oliver and Rachel C. Klum, both of Spokane.

Matthew B. Dickman of Spokane and Arianna N. Torno, of Nine Mile Falls.

Isaac T. Turnbough, of Spokane and Amelia M. Brown, of Cheney.

Kayla L. Gifford and Molly M. Sandgren, both of Spokane Valley.

Oleksandr Volkov and Lidiia Myroniuk, both of Spokane Valley.

Kim G. Timothy and Tina Titikoj, both of Spokane.

Jonathan M. H. McCauliff and Charlotte M. Axthelm, both of Chewelah.

Christopher M. Tenpas, of Fairchild Air Force Base and Madison P. Sindelar, of North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Hiram V. Michel and Marissa A. M. Kuhen, both of Spokane.

Dylan R. Schmidt and Tiffani A. K. Given, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Ingram and Emilee K. Babcock, both of Spokane.

Anthony A. Lieske and Kortney R. Pace, both of Spokane.

Clancy F. Hedman and Shannon K. Regan, both of Post Falls.

Benjamin R. Breen and Misty D. Berry, both of Spokane.

Warner A. Owens, of Shavano Park, Texas and Nadiia Kononenko, of Moses Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Brownes Addition Management LLC v. Andrew Nicoll, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Maria E. Bosch Ricciardelli, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Jacquenette L. Boyd, money claimed owed.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. Shamil A. Blaisdell, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. David R. Heyden, restitution of premises.

Dawn Geiser v. Providence Health and Services, complaint.

Bellwood Investments v. Donald Young, restitution of premises.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company v. Justin T. Solomon, money claimed owed.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company v. Curtiss W. Crittenden, money claimed owed.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Otis A. Stokely, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Andrews, Ashley D. and Liberty, Jacob O.

Watkins, George T. Jr., and Christine J.

Seale-Shutt, Dawn M. and Seale, Michael E.

Sima, Gerald E. and Donna A.

Forsman, Amanda H. and John C. III

Herrera, Alexis S. and Prier, Brandon J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Mark W. Merrifield, 45; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of false statements on certificates of titles and criminal mischief.

Ryan S. Hubbard, 32; $500 in restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Mohammad A. Jalhoom, 24; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Hannah I. Sanchez, 37; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault of a child.

Tayarii L. Brooks, 35; 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Valeriy Aleshkin, 40; $1,000 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jeffrey W. Burgard, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Zachary T. Mitchell, 31; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and residential burglary.

Dillon J. Donaghy, 29; 60 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, money laundering and first-degree theft.

Charles E. Pearson, Jr., 35; 27.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape with felony.

Judge John O. Cooney

Derrick G. Bonato, 39; 19 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Mnason J. Rancourt, 21; $1,498.85 in restitution, 149 months in prison, after being found guilty of four counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of attempted child molestation.

Zachary Nalley, 40; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic stalking.

Judge Michael P. Price

Anthony D. Barton, 33; $3,383.40 in restitution, 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.