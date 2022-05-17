25-year-old pulled from Spokane River this winter committed suicide, medical examiner says
UPDATED: Tue., May 17, 2022
The woman who went missing in December and was found dead in the Spokane River in February committed suicide by drowning, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Loghan Starbuck’s whereabouts had not been known since Dec. 17 until someone noticed a body in the water Feb. 10 near the Sans Souci mobile home park in Spokane.
The office said on its website that Starbuck, a 25-year-old of Cheney, died from “asphyxia due to drowning” and that it was a suicide.
Starbuck is the daughter of Chanin Starbuck, who was killed in 2011. Loghan’s father and Chanin’s husband, Clay Starbuck, was convicted in the murder. NBC News reported Loghan Starbuck and her siblings have maintained their father’s innocence in the case.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.