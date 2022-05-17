25-year-old pulled from Spokane River this winter committed suicide, medical examiner says

The woman who went missing in December and was found dead in the Spokane River in February committed suicide by drowning, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Loghan Starbuck’s whereabouts had not been known since Dec. 17 until someone noticed a body in the water Feb. 10 near the Sans Souci mobile home park in Spokane.

The office said on its website that Starbuck, a 25-year-old of Cheney, died from “asphyxia due to drowning” and that it was a suicide.

Starbuck is the daughter of Chanin Starbuck, who was killed in 2011. Loghan’s father and Chanin’s husband, Clay Starbuck, was convicted in the murder. NBC News reported Loghan Starbuck and her siblings have maintained their father’s innocence in the case.