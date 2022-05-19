Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Hunter G. Heselwood and Samantha J. Romine, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael D. Sauls and Stacie A. Hutchinson, both of Spokane.

Kyle S. Larson and Madelyn K. Kolterman, both of Spokane.

Benjamin M. Albers and Crystal N. Stavenjord, both of Spokane Valley.

James D. Williams and Jessica M. Seigendall, both of Spokane.

Hunter S. Smit, of Spokane, and Katriel D. Sahlstrom, of Palmer, Alaska.

Trevor W. Richards and Amber D. Michelson, both of Spokane.

Paul K. Swanson and Nichole L. Hoffman, both of Spokane.

Jeremy C. Cook and Stefany M. Dianda, both of Medical Lake.

Dustin D. Edmiston and Jessica R. Colburn, both of Elk.

Ronald L. Kinlin, of Chattaroy, and Rena R. Drabant, of Spokane Valley.

Jinta Sam and Rosmalynn Anlu, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Heath and Casilia D. Ames, both of Spokane.

Spencer C. Transue and Mariah R. Scheel, both of Spokane Valley.

Keven F. Wagner and Marvellena P. Ely, both of Spokane.

Caleb J. Crary and Kylie D. Vera, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northwoods Apartments LLC v. Tiffany Turbyfill, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Daymion Hills, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Scott Whitacre, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. David Bee, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Eugene Herman, restitution of premises.

Alaa Elkharwily v. Travis Patterson, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Nizar M. Aldarwaesh, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Fahad Alshammari, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Stephen Bowdish, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Samantha V. Lopez, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Michael K. Bonthius, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Robert Winfrey, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Raymond E. Kidder, money claimed owed.

Mervin Simmons and Jasmine Jackson v. Best Wester Plus, et al., complaint.

Danielle Wade (Rypien) v. Mark Rypien, complaint for personal injury.

Charles Gass v. The Kroger Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lindley, Samantha N. and Andrew R.

Lockett, Shanell A. and Andrew R.

Williams, Cheri and Guy, IV

Ryan, Jennifer R. and Ojeda Rafael E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Diane H. Manns, 48; $847 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Justin J. Knight, 30; four months in jail with credit given for 97 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Harlan M. Jordan, 22; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Devon J. Wilson, 24; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Tony Hazel

Shane X. White, 19; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Trenton E. Gregory, 23; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Benjamin D. Morris, 45; one month in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Shane A. Shaffer, 34; 15 days in jail, malicious mischief and no contact order violation.

Antony P. Statton, 20; 31 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ashley N. Abosida, 23; 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Jadyn R. Cavitt, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated as a minor.

Bruce S. Brozowski, 31; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Lucas M. Cullen, 42; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, no valid operating license without identification.

Justin R. Burke, 25; 30 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Jessica L. Cooke, 35; 37 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jajobie M. Jacobs, 25; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and hit and run of unattended property.

Jaidyn W. Moore, 21; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.