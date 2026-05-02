Three killed in Chelan County crash

Three people are dead after a multicar collision in Chelan County Friday night, Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

According to the release, a 47-year-old man from Republic, Washington, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 97A north of Chelan Falls Friday evening when his car crossed the centerline and struck a Honda Civic traveling northbound. The Civic then struck a separate car, a Jeep, also traveling northbound.

Two people in the Honda Civic were injured and taken to a local hospital. Two people in the Jeep died at the scene, state patrol said.

They were identified as 22-year-old David Klein and 20-year-old Ella Weaver from Eastsound, Washington.

The 47-year-old was identified as Derek Rairdan. He also died at the scene, according to the release.

All were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.