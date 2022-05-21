Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stephen J. Rose, of Spokane Valley, and Kimberly L. A. Amerault, of Spokane.

Douglas J. Malott, of Spokane, and Rachel L. Jackson, of Coeur d’Alene.

Ryan H. Giarusso and Christine A. Chappelle, both of Post Falls.

Terry L. Parvey, of Mead, and Michelle L. Stallings, of Colbert.

Brian M. Mwesigwa and Francina W. Mutombo, both of Spokane.

Richard K. Matzen and Sarah J. Olival, both of Spokane.

Jaedon E. Tesarik and Ashley E. Herrington, both of Spokane.

Aaron B. Bareither and Baylee R. Murphy, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Devin L. Liljenquist and Savannah R. Esco, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Clement and Britain A. Snider, both of Mead.

Joshua R. Miller and Michelle A. Danico, both of Spokane.

Darren A. Sybouts and Janae M. Perna, both of Spokane Valley.

Colby J. Weiler and Jennifer J. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cory Leavell v. Karen Yung, restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Teresa Thomas, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Ann M. Vanatta, money claimed owed.

Spokane House Ventures v. Alan K. Rubin, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Marlene Davis, restitution of premises.

David J. Rolands v. Connie I. Bain, seeking quiet title.

City of Spokane v. Marc W. Batters, complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building and nuisance.

Rosanne Love v. Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories LLC, complaint for employment discrimination.

State of Washington v. Ivan Kriger, condemnation.

Braeden Cordes v. Mead School District 354, Ryan Chan, Gilbert and Melissa Chan, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Readel, Susan and Michael P.

Hill, Benjamin J. and Terri A.

Doughty, Ted P. and Rebecca

Sample, Steven M. and Kimberlee K.

Miller, Bradley W. and Toni L.

Merrick, Tammy A. and Robert A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alicia D. Bean, 30; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Louie R. Lynn, 19; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

William J. Jarrell, 50; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and intimidating a public servant.

Ian A. Anderson, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Nicolas X. Parrish, 29; $3,718.75 in restitution, 150 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Judge Tony Hazel

Samuel L. Johnson, 40; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michael L. Jackson, 31; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Justin R. Burke, 25; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Martin M. Hackett, 34; six months in jail with credit given for 88 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge John O. Cooney

William D. Kullberg, also known as William D. Horlander, 40; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sametria S. Lockhart-Coleman, 21; two days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.

Nicole N. McKenzie, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Stacy L. Hammond, 50; $750 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dylan M. Linton, 30; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mary E. Hall, 32; one day in jail, false statement to a public servant and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Thomas R. Leviton, 54; 42 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Matthew S. Koithan, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.