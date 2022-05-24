Man pulled from Spokane River in March died by suicidal drowning, medical examiner says
UPDATED: Tue., May 24, 2022
The 40-year-old man pulled from the Spokane River in March died from drowning himself, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Steven Annis, of Spokane, had been missing since January. Family and friends reported him missing after he failed to show up for work Jan. 9.
On March 6, pedestrians reported seeing a body floating facedown downstream. Spokane Valley firefighters in powerboats and kayaks pulled the body from the river.
Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, said in March that no evidence of a crime was discovered after a police investigation.
The medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death as drowning and the manner suicide.
