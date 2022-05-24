Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler J. Garrett and Bradyn M. Wegner, both of Spokane.

Alan F. Krause and Pauline F. Sellers, both of Chattaroy.

Randall G. Benedict and Anne M. Hanenburg, both of Spokane.

Kaitlyn K. Burt, of Newport, Ore., and Brittney L. Macklin, of Spokane Valley.

Matthew K. Cernik and Vivien C. Burnell, both of Matawan, N.J.

Scott R. Burgard and Rachel E. Toner, both of Spokane.

Jasmine M. Cochran and Olivia L. Gallegos, both of Spokane Valley.

Terrance J. Davis and Amaelia C. Potter, both of Spokane.

Zachary J. Shipman and Elizabeth J. Frey, both of Spokane.

Alec N. Pappas and Sabrina M. Hostetter, both of Spokane.

Thomas A. Jewett, of Loon Lake, and Thomas C. Wanzer, of Spokane.

Chance R. Curry and Olivia N. Delger, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel S. McCoy, of Portland, and Hanna M. Schalk, of Airway Heights.

Jesse L. Deno and Natasha T. R. Murfin, both of Spokane.

Taylor M. Shippy and Destiny J. Rowell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Legion Acquisitions LLC v. John Does, restitution of premises.

Rodney Pascua v. James Mackenzie, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Detar, Michael G. and Sophia S.

Jennings, Daniel M. and Stites, Melissa R.

Yudin, Desiree L. and Sergey P.

Rutkowski, Logan N. and Van Meter, Allison M.

Vincent, Rebecca L. and Jason A.

Sansom, Alicia M. and Jacob A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jacob M. Maravilla, 32; $990.50 in fines, 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Austin A. Hughes, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Tony Hazel

Joshua W. Thomas, 37; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Gilmor T. Sofa, 37; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Michael L. Jackson, 31; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and bail jumping.

Stanley H. Smith, also known as Stanley H. Hamilton or Stanley H. Davis, 30; three months in jail with credit given for 65 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Edwin M. Alvarado, 21; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joshua M. Anderson, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Corey J. Barnes, 24; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Roy H. Garwood, 77; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Terrie J. Gorena, 41; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Edward J. Gorman, 20; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Candice R. Birchell, 39; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mason C. Cox. 21; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Billiejo A. Falcon, 43; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kenneth J. Brangwin, 39; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

David J. Buck, 26; five days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kayle D. Carper, 29; 15 days in jail, making/having burglary tools.

Lorien M. Deats, 50; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Sarah N. Fisher, 34; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Stuart A. Gardner, 61; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Sandra K. Jameson, 58; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.