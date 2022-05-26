10 under $10 for May 27-June 3 – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ Monday Night Dance, Miguel Gonzales and Ladd Bjorneby

1 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – 6 p.m. Friday, Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main St. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. Rated R. 140 minutes. For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: $10

2 Blue Doors and Dragons – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, Blue Doors and Dragons is an improvised comedy show inspired by tabletop RPGs and the roll of the dice. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 “Top Gun: Maverick” – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Magic Lantern Theatre, 25 W. Main St. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) … is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Rated PG-13. 145 minutes. For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: $10

4 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. A weekend farmers and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 22. For more information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

5 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For more information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

7 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. 9th Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should arrive 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 general admission; $7 members, dancers ages 18 and younger.

8 Works by Miguel Gonzales and Ladd Bjorneby – through Sunday, Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. Chicano-American photographer Miguel Gonzales and Scandinavian-American painter Ladd Bjorneby present a collection of photographs and paintings. Gonzales’ photography highlights his Mexican culture and American upbringing while “honoring the indigenous heritage in each composition.” Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com or call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

9 Rock Candy – 9 p.m. Saturday, the Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock and dance group Rock Candy visits the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit the Moose Lounge on Facebook or call (208) 664-7901. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE