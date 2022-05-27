State baseball: Mt. Spokane falls to Kennewick in 3A semi; Chewelah, Colfax to meet in 2B third-place game
UPDATED: Fri., May 27, 2022
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s state baseball tournament action.
3A
Kennewick 6, Mt. Spokane 2: Danny Dickinson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and the Lions (23-3) beat the Wildcats (22-6) in a State 3A semifinal at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.
Gavin Wideman and Sam Davidson went 2 for 3 with an RBI apiece for Mt. Spokane, which plays West Seattle in the third-place game Saturday.
2B
Brewster 6, Chewelah 5: The second-seeded Bears (23-2) beat the third-seeded Cougars (21-3) in a semifinal at Ridgefield Recreation Complex.
Chewelah faces Colfax in the state third-place game Saturday.
Toutle Lake 10, Colfax 7: The top-seeded Ducks (22-1) beat the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (14-11) in a semifinal in Ridgefield.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.