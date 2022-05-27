The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

State baseball: Mt. Spokane falls to Kennewick in 3A semi; Chewelah, Colfax to meet in 2B third-place game

UPDATED: Fri., May 27, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s state baseball tournament action.

3A

Kennewick 6, Mt. Spokane 2: Danny Dickinson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and the Lions (23-3) beat the Wildcats (22-6) in a State 3A semifinal at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

Gavin Wideman and Sam Davidson went 2 for 3 with an RBI apiece for Mt. Spokane, which plays West Seattle in the third-place game Saturday.

2B

Brewster 6, Chewelah 5: The second-seeded Bears (23-2) beat the third-seeded Cougars (21-3) in a semifinal at Ridgefield Recreation Complex.

Chewelah faces Colfax in the state third-place game Saturday.

Toutle Lake 10, Colfax 7: The top-seeded Ducks (22-1) beat the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (14-11) in a semifinal in Ridgefield.

