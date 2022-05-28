San Diego defeats Gonzaga in extra innings to win West Coast Conference tournament title

From staff reports

Gonzaga was unable to extend the West Coast Conference baseball tournament’s championship series to a decisive third game after losing to San Diego 15-12 in 11 innings Saturday in Stockton, California.

Gonzaga worked its way back to the championship round by shutting out Portland 7-0 in its second game Friday night.

Trailing 12-11 in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, GU’s Ezra Samperi hit a game-tying single that scored Mason Marenco to force extra innings. Neither team scored in the 10th.

San Diego broke the tie in the 11th after home runs by Jack Costello and Cody Jefferis.

The Toreros scored nine of their 15 runs from the eighth inning on.

Grayson Sterling led Gonzaga with a home run and double. Sterling totaled three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.

San Diego’s Caleb Ricketts, who homered twice against Gonzaga on Friday, had a double and two RBIs.

Gonzaga is expected to advance to regionals. The selection show is scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.