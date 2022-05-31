The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

100 years ago in Spokane: Suspected perjurer in Codd trial turns self in to authorities

Beatrice Sant and Rose Fagan were fighting charges of perjury in the murder trial of Maurice P. Codd, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 31, 1922. (Spokesman-Review archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review
Authorities finally located Beatrice Sant, indicted for alleged perjury in her testimony in the controversial Maurice P. Codd murder trial.

In fact, she showed up voluntarily at the sheriff’s office. No explanation was offered about where she had been while authorities had searched for her for days.

Sant was charged with making up her testimony that Codd had not thrown Frank P. Brinton over a railing during a fight. She testified that Brinton fell by accident. The indictment charged that she had not even seen the fight or the death.

Lawyers for Sant and Rose Fagan, another Codd defense witness, moved to have their cases dismissed, on the grounds that “the grand jury was not properly summoned.” Their motion was denied.

Sant was released on $2,500 bond and Fagan was still in custody.

From the streetcar beat: For the first time in a year, 6 cents would pay for a ride on a Spokane streetcar .

The fare had gone up to 8 cents in 1921, spawning a citywide streetcar crisis that culminated in a historic settlement in which fares would revert back to 6 cents, and Spokane’s two private streetcar systems would merge under the name Spokane United Railways.

In preparation for the official merger date of June 1, 1922, workers in the car barns were busy painting all of the city’s streetcars with the Spokane United Railways logo.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1962: Former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel for his role in the Holocaust.

