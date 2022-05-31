Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Scott A. Sapers and Alyssa R. Christenson, both of Montebello, Calif.

Corban A. Rux, of Colbert, and Grace E. Glaeser, of Deer Park.

Travis R. Lopez and Monica L. Green, both of Spokane.

Dylan G. Goetsch and Katherina N. E. Tamney, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler J. Short and Amber R. M. Tufteland, both of Spokane.

Matthew P. Carstens and Ashley B. Smith, both of Reardan.

Jonathan A. Cooper and Moriah L. Talley, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Esler and Stephanie M. Powers, both of Spokane Valley.

Rachael K. Tillett and Amy L. Sines, both of Spokane.

Corey R. Bristol and Madeline M. Adams, both of Spokane.

Siaosi Vaetoe and Naima A. Leuluai, both of Airway Heights.

Justin L. Curtis and Johnna L. Ketrenos, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Allen and Yekaterina S. Pyankova, both of Spokane.

Gunnar L. Sly, of Spokane Valley, and Jessica J. Erickson, of Kuna, Idaho.

Anthony R. Durant and Kelsi A. Hargrove, both of Spokane.

Kyle C. Morgan and Shelbe R. Ward, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan W. Hendricks and Breann E. M. Swan, both of Spokane Valley.

Veniamin N. Babich and Natalia Karazhova, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy W. Louie v. Cory J. Smith, restitution of premises.

Templeton Enterprises LLC v. Does 1-10, complaint.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. K, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Christopher Chavez, restitution of premises.

Maureen Erickson v. Hezakiah Dotson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank National Association v. Tajadin I. Mohammed, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Darry D. Sprague, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Seth H. Iron-Cloud, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Christina Martinez, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Vuthipong Vongjalorn, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Todd F. Moore, money claimed owed.

Susan I. Kitchen v. Mariah C. Burrow, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

FPA Spokane Industrial LLC v. OM Shiv Inc, restitution of premises.

Henderson Legacy LLC v. Meghan Wheat, restitution of premises.

Moorehead Siers LLC v. Danny Willis, restitution of premises.

Jodie Cole v. Kevin McLean, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Back-to-Back LLC v. Roxanne Rose, restitution of premises.

Krystal Leonard v. Heather Arnold, complaint for damages.

William Bolster v. Brandelyn Labrum, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

De La Cruz, Lena M. and Juan C.

Higley, Kirsten G. and James E.

Parker, Joshua D. and Melissa L.

Malinak, Sarah A. and Conrad J.

Clarkson, Samantha V. and Bently G. T.

Stelahue, Kiely M. and Peter V.

Weiss, Gabrielle M. and Hickman, Andrew J.

Tucker, Jennifer and Velazquez, Mario

Callahan, Natasha N. and Brandon

Prather, Brittany and Charles

Anderson, Heather N. and Zachary C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jared D. Graf, 29; $2,431.49 in restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Phillip J. Odom, 35; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Tracy L. Thornton, 60; 33.75 months in prison, 33.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to solicitation to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

McGlother G. Parker, Jr., 42; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Ashley K. Brennick, 43; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Russell L. Rust, 32; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Pavel M. Shevchenko, 31; $5,490.50 in restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Shane E. Poston, 24; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Douglas M. Shudarek, 31; 29.75 in prison, 29.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Bryant L. Bargar, 31; 16 days in jail, theft.

Sommer M. Callahan, 43; 120 days in jail, three counts of theft.

James M. Christianson, 51; 35 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christi L. Lanham, 38; 14 days in jail, theft.

Robert D. Lee, 28; 15 days in jail, harassment.

Matthew M. Munoz, 33; 33 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Chad L. Kilmer, 46; $545 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Steven J. Selvog, 52; seven days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic and making a false statement.

Grant M. Simonson, 28; 30 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic.

Randy L. Smith, 38; 15 days in jail, reckless driving.

Daniel A. Sweetland, 32; 60 days in jail, malicious mischief and no valid operating license without identification.

Benjamin J. C. Herriman, 31; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Christopher A. Morley, 62; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of an officer.

Jesse R. D. Pierson, 31; 13 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Joshua H. Reynolds, 45; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.

Jody Standingrock, 26; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and false statement.