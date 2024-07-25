Sheriff’s office seeks help finding 16-year-old girl

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who left her home Wednesday and never returned.

Lilly G. Hancock was seen on home surveillance cameras leaving her family home, west of Interstate 90 and Aero Road, Wednesday evening, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Her family told deputies Hancock has made statements of self-harm in the past and appears to have left without her medication, extra clothing and personal items.

Hancock is described as a slender, 5-foot-10 white girl with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black Converse shoes, a black hoodie and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Hancock’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 10104366.