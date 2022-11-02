First Friday is 5-8 p.m. Nov. 4, unless otherwise noted.

Central Library – Paintings exploring the various rhythms of relational ecosystems, by Stefani M. Rossi; also art classes for kids, swing dancing lessons, live music, refreshments and food trucks, 4-8 p.m., 906 W. Main Ave. (509) 444-5300.

Craftsman Cellars – Abstract art with acrylic paintings by Debbie Lochridge, 5-8 p.m.; music by the Ronaldos, 6-8 p.m., 1194 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 413-2434.

District Bar – Music and Madness with art by Sarah Wilson, 5-8 p.m., 916 W. First Ave. (509) 244-3279.

Express Employment Professionals – Abstract and impressionistic art by Chuck Harmon; art prints of the Palouse by Gayle Havercroft, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 331 W. Main Ave., (509) 747-6011.

Gander & Ryegrass – Paintings and prints by Travis Chapman, 5-8 p.m. (509) 315-4613.

Hamilton Studio – Storytelling imagery, artifacts, 5-9 p.m. with refreshments, and a recounting lecture by Don Hamilton as he revisits his times in China, 7:30-8 p.m., 1427 W. Dean Ave. (509) 327-9501.

Liberty Building Gallery – Impressionistic landscape paintings by LR Montgomery, 5-8 p.m., 203 N. Washington St. (509) 385-2869.

Marmot Art Space – Book release party by Daniel Forbes along with exhibit highlighting works of the late Frank Munns, 5-8 p.m., 1202 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 270-5804.

Pottery Place Plus – Works by members of the Spokane Jewelers Guild, 5-8 p.m., 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920.

River City Brewing – Works by local artists, 7-10 p.m., 121 S. Cedar St. (509) 413-2388.

Saranac Art Project – “Swell,” collection of materials, objects and images that explore observation, movement and change, by Lisa Nappa and Chris Tyllia, 5-8 p.m., 25 W. Main Ave. (509) 954-5458.

Spark Central – Works by Karli Ingersoll and Caleb Mannan, 5-8 p.m., 1214 W. Summit Parkway (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Civic Theatre – Paintings by Spokane scenes and vivid set design drawings by Peter Hardie, 5-8 p.m., 1020 N. Howard St. (509) 325-2507.

Terra Blanca Winery – Black and white abstracts by Frank Gaimari, 5-7 p.m., 926 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 340-9140.

Terrain Gallery – “Misappropriate Mythologies,” new spin on feminine monuments and sculptures from art history by Crista Ann Ames, 5-8 p.m.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery – Fourth annual “Coasters” exhibit and fundraiser for Project Lift Up, 5-8 p.m., 115 S. Adams St., (509) 863-9904.

V du V Wines – Abstract acrylics by Marlee Griffith, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; with music by The Value-Conscious Winos. 12 S. Scott St. (509) 747-3200.

William Grant Gallery – Oil paintings by Jaquan Tracy, 5-8 p.m., 1188 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 484-3535.