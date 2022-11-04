Snow blankets Spokane ahead of dangerous windstorm

From staff reports

An autumn snowstorm made for a slippery morning commute Friday as the region prepares for a dangerous windstorm tonight.

With leaves still mostly attached, some trees drooped like Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree under the weight of the snow. Avista reported about 1,300 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Friday, up from about 750 an hour earlier. Inland Power and Light reported nearly 700 without power around 8 a.m., up from about 250 without power an hour earlier.

About 3 inches of snow fell at the National Weather Service office on the West Plains as of 7 a.m., said meteorologist Steven Van Horn. Perhaps another half inch could fall before it fully turns to rain in lower elevations. It already was 34 degrees at the Spokane International Airport as of 7:30 a.m.

Roads in the Spokane area varied from snow-covered to slushy to wet.

Snow in the lower elevations will melt Friday with a high reaching 51 degrees before high winds a hit Spokane starting around 5 p.m.

The worst of the wind is expected between midnight and 3 a.m. with gusts expected to reach 60 to 65 mph on the West Plains along with many areas west of Spokane and south on the Palouse, Van Horn said. Winds in Spokane are expected to reach 55 to 60 mph. Winds are expected to be slightly less severe in the Coeur d’Alene area.

Residents should prepare for sustained power outages. Van Horn said the coming windstorm appears similar to ones in November 2015 and January 2021 that toppled numerous trees and cut power for many days to tens of thousands in the Inland Northwest.

“These kinds of winds can topple trees and result in scattered to widespread outages,” Van Horn said.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning affective from 5 tonight until 11 a.m. Saturday.

