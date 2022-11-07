Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kyle A. Griffith and Jennica E. A. Jones, both of Spokane Valley.

Konstantin V. Derkach and Taisia P. Terzi, both of Spokane.

Aaron A. Blaska and Randee E. Matthews, both of Spokane.

Joshua T. Gooch and Cori A. Duncan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tutt, Margaret and Nicole

Sheely, Justin B. and Robinson, Carolyn

Andrews, Annie L. and Sylvester, Nicholas A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Lonnie H. Shaver, 50; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Schell R. Beach, 56; 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, 60 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic coercion.

Alec M. Collier, 21; 31 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, second-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael E. Lawler, 40; 94 days in jail with credit given for 94 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Chad D. Overmire, 48; $100 in restitution, 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

Lundon L. Walker, 33; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Xavier E. Mitchell, 23; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph R. Manargo, 58; 87 days in jail with credit given for 87 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Levi D. Graham, 25; 15 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Steven D. T. Devitt, Jr., 33; 90 days in jail, 18 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Savannah J. Rogers, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kenneth D. Shackleford, 65; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Adrian M. Sherman, 29; 58 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Donald J. Hill, Jr., 31; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

James R. Kettenton, 46; 10 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ernie Ortiz, 64; 23 days in jail with credit given for one day served with 22 days converted to 22 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sheila R. Hill, 59; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Tiffany R. Howland, one day in jail, indecent exposure and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Drew H. Hutchinson, 35; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to eight days of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Michal-Ann P. Lea, 32; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.