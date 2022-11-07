Washington records
Nov. 7, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:43 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Kyle A. Griffith and Jennica E. A. Jones, both of Spokane Valley.
Konstantin V. Derkach and Taisia P. Terzi, both of Spokane.
Aaron A. Blaska and Randee E. Matthews, both of Spokane.
Joshua T. Gooch and Cori A. Duncan, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Tutt, Margaret and Nicole
Sheely, Justin B. and Robinson, Carolyn
Andrews, Annie L. and Sylvester, Nicholas A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Lonnie H. Shaver, 50; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Schell R. Beach, 56; 83 days in jail with credit given for 83 days served, 60 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic coercion.
Alec M. Collier, 21; 31 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, second-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Michael E. Lawler, 40; 94 days in jail with credit given for 94 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Chad D. Overmire, 48; $100 in restitution, 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.
Lundon L. Walker, 33; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Xavier E. Mitchell, 23; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Tony Hazel
Joseph R. Manargo, 58; 87 days in jail with credit given for 87 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Levi D. Graham, 25; 15 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Steven D. T. Devitt, Jr., 33; 90 days in jail, 18 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Savannah J. Rogers, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Kenneth D. Shackleford, 65; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Adrian M. Sherman, 29; 58 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Donald J. Hill, Jr., 31; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.
James R. Kettenton, 46; 10 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Ernie Ortiz, 64; 23 days in jail with credit given for one day served with 22 days converted to 22 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Sheila R. Hill, 59; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.
Tiffany R. Howland, one day in jail, indecent exposure and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Drew H. Hutchinson, 35; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to eight days of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.
Michal-Ann P. Lea, 32; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, physical control amended to reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.