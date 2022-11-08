Moscow City Council approves subdivision with some reluctance

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Moscow City Council approved a nearly 14-acre subdivision at a meeting Monday, but not without some hesitancy over the affordability and water use of the homes.

The subdivision would be part of the Edington Estates, located on annexed land southwest of the University of Idaho Arboretum. The development includes nine single-family lots of 0.73 of an acre to 1.57 acres and a private street.

The homes are expected to have up to two stories with square footages ranging from 2,100 to 3,800 square feet.

The council held a public hearing before voting, and one resident said he opposed the development out of concern for how much water it will draw from the aquifer.

Councilor Julia Parker was the lone “no” vote when the council voted on the annexation, zoning and land use designation of the Edington Estates.

While she supports growth in Moscow, she said this subdivision does not fit the city’s goal of attracting affordable housing. Parker said these homes are not “remotely affordable.”

While other councilmembers voted in favor of the subdivision, several shared Parker’s sentiment and worry over water use.

“I really want to start making it clear to developers and people that we are really concerned about water use and density,” said Councilwoman Maureen Laflin.

Scott Sumner was at the meeting representing SynTier Engineer, the Pullman engineering firm involved in the development, and said the hilly topography of that location made it too difficult to build higher-density, lower-cost housing.