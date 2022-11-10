Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rorry K. Carmel and Sala L. Menasse, both of Spokane.

Tyler G. Clements and Cynthia G. Freeman, both of Spokane.

John M. Webb and Heather K. Brown, both of Spokane.

Tyler M. Owens and Rachel M. Arana, both of Spokane.

Jorge A. Solis and Carla J. Bradford, both of Spokane Valley.

Hsar Wah and Eh Per, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

James A. Orcutt v. Jerry Robinson, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Johnna Smith, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Kristopher G. Frohberg, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Progress Direct Insurance Co. v. Cole F. Reynoso, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Haynes, Amanda J. and Eric A.

Piraino, Christine M. and Sidney A.

Blankenberg, Melissa T. and Ethan C.

Woods, Sarah A. and Vincent A.

Sullivan, Emilee D. A. and John J.

Gonzalez, Lillian K. and Domenico M. S.

Evans, Jennifer M. and Jeffrey W.

Bachner, Connie M. and George D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

John T. Yarboro, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Chad W. R. Rustad, 43; $650 in restitution, 86 days in jail with credit given for 86 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 20; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Shane M. Anstadt, 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Janay Solomon, 26; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Minnie I. Mitchell, 33; $5,712.15 in restitution, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and making a false statement or forgery on certificate of title.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Marionette R. Eblacas, also known as Eblacas R. Marionette, 25; $4,645.87 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Terry R. Reifer, 20; 69 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Shawn R. Smith, 30; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kendrick B. Browne, 34; 16 days in jail, false statement.

Jacob A. Byers Owens, 42; 13 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Joey R. Campbell, 42; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jaydden I. Cervantes, 21; 10 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Renee L. Cluck, 44; 15 days in jail, false statement.

Julia A. Davidson, 30; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Chad J. Donoho, 48; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Thomas W. Fetzer, 49; seven days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

James R. Jacobson, 43; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael-Anthony Manley, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Ciza Mohamed, 26; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Abang A. Taka, 28; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.