Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win
Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:14 p.m.
Drew Timme
Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.
Mady Sissoko
Sissoko had his best game in a Spartans uniform with a career-high 14 points and 25 minutes. The 6-foot-9 junior from Mali had three dunks in the first half and was a strong presence inside before fouling out with 1:51 left. His previous career high was nine points.
Turning point
The Zags got back into the game with an 11-0 run early in the second half and outscored the Spartans 8-4 in the final 4:20. Rasir Bolton hit a 3-pionter to tie it, Malachi Smith added a putback and Timme scored the final three points.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.