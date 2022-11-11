Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win

Drew Timme

Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.

Mady Sissoko

Sissoko had his best game in a Spartans uniform with a career-high 14 points and 25 minutes. The 6-foot-9 junior from Mali had three dunks in the first half and was a strong presence inside before fouling out with 1:51 left. His previous career high was nine points.

Turning point





The Zags got back into the game with an 11-0 run early in the second half and outscored the Spartans 8-4 in the final 4:20. Rasir Bolton hit a 3-pionter to tie it, Malachi Smith added a putback and Timme scored the final three points.