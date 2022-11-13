The Dirt: Development with distribution facility, truck plaza, retail planned on the West Plains

A new development that includes a truck plaza, retail, convenience store and a large distribution facility could be coming to the West Plains.

Spokane-based Uptic Studios filed a pre-development application with the city for the project near the intersection of Flightline and Geiger boulevards.

The development calls for a 4,900-square-foot truck wash, 1,200-square-foot fast food restaurant, 8,000-square-foot truck service area and 5,500-square foot convenience store across the street from Pilot Flying J, according to a site plan for the project.

In addition, the application indicates plans for King Beverage’s 204,800-square-foot distribution center with a 20,000-square-foot office at 3520 S. Geiger Boulevard.

While King Beverage was not named in the application, the Anheuser-Busch distributor’s president and CEO Peter Rusnak confirmed plans for the distribution facility last year.

Rusnak told The Spokesman-Review in December the company would be relocating from its 8,800-square-foot facility at 6715 E. Mission Ave. in Spokane Valley upon completion of the project.

The new facility, which would be “cutting-edge and green-friendly” provides King Beverage additional space to expand its operations and capture more partnerships with beverage suppliers, Rusnak said in December.

A project cost was not specified in the application.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2023, according to the application.

North Spokane industrial buildings eyed for eatery and arts venue

A Spokane-area business owner is looking to convert three existing industrial buildings into a restaurant and performing arts venue.

Lisa Orosco filed a pre-development application with the city to redevelop the buildings into a 2,200-square-foot dining room, 555-square-foot stage, in addition to a green room, kitchen, prep area, office space, storage, restrooms and a patio at 1715 E. Houston Ave.

Construction on the restaurant and venue is slated to begin in summer , according to the application.

Orosco was listed as a prospective buyer for the property, which is under ownership of Jackie Zimmerman, and Ken and Theo Massender, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

A pre-development application does not necessarily mean a project will occur, but rather the applicant is seeking information from the city on whether a development would be feasible for a site.

Brick West expansion on tap for West Plains

Brick West Brewing Co. is moving forward with plans for a new production facility on the West Plains.

Spokane-based Storhaug Engineering submitted an environmental review with the Washington state Department of Ecology for the project, which will consist of a 17,500-square-foot warehouse and production facility at 1624 S. Spotted Road.

The facility will include brewery production space, a tasting room and retail, according to the environmental review.

Brick West Brewing Co. opened in 2020 at 1318 W. First Ave. on the West End of downtown Spokane.

The brewery is a project of two sets of brothers, Matt and Ryan Goodwin, and Joel and Jordan Tampien.

The owners told The Spokesman-Review in March the brewery is building the facility to expand its production and wholesale capabilities.

The project is slated to break ground in spring , according to the environmental review.