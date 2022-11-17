The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

State volleyball roundup: Mead and Mt. Spokane reach 3A semifinals

Nov. 17, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:38 p.m.

From staff reports

YAKIMA – Two teams stand in the way of an all-Greater Spokane League state final.

Mead and Mt. Spokane both won two State 3A tournament matches on Thursday to reach Friday’s semifinals at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Second-seeded Mead (23-7), the defending state champion, swept 15th-seeded Kelso 25-20, 25-9, 27-25, before beating 10th-seeded Ferndale 25-9, 25-13, 25-17.

The Panthers advance to play 11th-seeded Bishop Blanchet at 2:15 p.m. for a spot in the championship game.

The Panthers’ lone GSL loss came against Mt. Spokane on Oct. 27.

If the two play a rematch, it will be for the state title.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (19-4) swept 13th-seeded Seattle Prep 25-18, 25-18, 25-21, before handling fifth-seeded Bellevue 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.

Mt. Spokane will face top-seeded Lakeside in the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 7:15 .

The Panthers and Wildcats met in last year’s state quarterfinals, which Mead won 3-1.

Mead and Mt. Spokane have combined for the past three 3A titles. The Wildcats won in 2018 and 2019.

