Man killed in car crash while driving with 10-year-old son in Kootenai County

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash while traveling with his 10-year-old son on Tuesday afternoon in Kootenai County, according to a release from Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. on state Highway 3 near Cave Lake when a Dodge Ram, driven by a 35-year-old from Spokane Valley, traveling northbound drove into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Ford pickup occupied by the man and his son, from St. Maries.

State police did not identify the 49-year-old father who was pronounced dead at the scene. His son and the driver of the Dodge Ram were both transported to a hospital via ambulance.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, police said.

Traffic on State Highway 3 was stopped for about three hours on Tuesday as a result of the crash. The Idaho State Police are investigating.