Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stanley T. Wright and Christina M. Owen, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Ballard, of Sandpoint, and Taylen R. Zahnow, of Lewiston.

Scott M. Cushman and Michelle D. Bowell, both of Spokane.

Timothy D. Rowley and Rona L. Labute, both of Medical Lake.

Robert E. Besel and Linda M. McLean, both of Liberty Lake.

Karim G. Azar and Rachel S. Haire, both of Spokane.

Tyler R. Windham and Tha D. Lay, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Priscilla Walker, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Jenny K. Rogers, restitution of premises.

Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Ivan Wilson, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. Douglas A. Albertson, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Tiffany Jones, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Spencer D. Pearson, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Vuthipong Vongjalorn, money claimed owed.

Zachariah Mann v. Christian Okemgbo, complaint.

Nicole and Joshua Landsverk v. Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. and Horse Heaven Investments LLC, complaint for negligence.

Enow-Tambong Angor-Baiyee v. Washington State Department of Corrections, complaint.

Raymond and Stacia Meredith v. Safeco Insurance Company of America, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hughes, Katherine M. and Paetow, Cody S.

Thompson, Michael E. and Emma C.

Bulpin, Jerod and Shelby

Brown, Ryan R. R. and Rannia

O’Brien, Shawn M. and Laura J.

Singleton, Hubbard A. and Patricia A.

Bereiter, David J. and Rosemary C.

Botezatu, Katie A. and Alexandru S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Alejandro Sanchez-Zuniga, 20; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and violation of order.

Willie L. Barber, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

Alexander P. Meyer, 36; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Patrick Bokna, 37; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to three counts of harassment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Bryant L. Robertson, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Sierra D. Fry, 27; $1,395 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Gregory T. Lynch, 20; 120 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher C. Brewer, 38; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jerry D. Eldred, 48; 210 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Jordan M. E. Garza, 31; 47 days in jail, sit/lie on sidewalk in retail zone.

Ely J. Greeley, 25; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Patrick D. Taylor, 55; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct.