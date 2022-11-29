Washington records
Nov. 29, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:06 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Christopherson S. Hecker and Amy J. Fair, both of Spokane.
Michael S. Lenz and Rachel L. Hoekema, both of Deer Park.
Dmytro Tomiev and Diana Bohdieva, both of Cheney.
Evan J. King and Maitri L. S. Sharpe, both of Spokane Valley.
Lester C. Camp and Shalene A. Camp, both of Cheney.
Arnold Vasquez and Maria C. D. Brundage, both of Spokane.
Nicholas K. Ronoh and Mary N. Manegene, both of Spokane Valley.
Steven J. McGowan and Jordon E. Thompson, both of Spokane.
Yurii Oliinyk and Marharyta Dubinska, both of Spokane.
Robert B. Scagnelli, of Everett and Danielle E. Gibson, of Spokane.
Brian K. Steele and Elaine R. Costigan, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Rana Investments LLC v. Kenneth Unknown, seeking quiet title.
LT Property Management LLC v. Victor Celli, restitution of premises.
Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company v. Zachary F. Simms, money claimed owed.
Brian Hughes v. Brent Harnack, money claimed owed.
Renee Olson v. Hussein Hassan, complaint for damages.
Deborah E. Olson v. Christopher S. Shaha, complaint for damages.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Roman J. Segovia, complaint.
Sheila R. Leslie v. Ten Inch Vinyl Entertainment LLC, complaint for money due on promissory note and commercial agreement.
H. V. v. State of Washington, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Helgerson, Theresa and Christopher
Pereyda, Susan E. and Orlando
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Skylar R. Stratton, also known as Skylar S. Stratton, 25; 96 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Judge Anette S. Plese
Robert E. Ford, 42; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Leo H. Shollenberger, 27; 18 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.
Jessica C. Pleger, 42; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Deedra A. Conner, 51; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Stanley J. Richardson, 28; 18 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Cory J. Banik, 34; 30 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Lucas E. Beall, 26; 25 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jonathan A. Bryant, 42; 14 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and refusal to comply with police while operating a vehicle.
Kathleen A. Butler, 57; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.
Earl T. Compton, 36; 30 days in jail converted to five days of community service, harassment.
Jacob W. Conner, 31; 16 days in jail, malicious mischief.
Amanda L. Cook, 44; $250 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Douglass R. Dixon, 60; 364 days in jail converted to 360 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Christi L. Lanham, 39; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.
Jeremy J. Moberly, 47; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.
Ian Moesely, 32; 25 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and obstructing an officer.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Lane M. Peterson, 33; 20 days in jail, theft, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.
Kathy A. Rowlison, 61; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Andrew J. Theis, 48; 15 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Travis C. Wallace, 25; 11 days in jail, theft.
Mark E. Williams, 49; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, false statement.
